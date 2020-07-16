Tirupati: International webinar begins in SPMVV

Tirupati: The department of Biosciences and Sericulture in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has inaugurated the three-day virtual International webinar on "Plants for Sustainable Living of humankind' on Thursday.

Explaining the theme of the webinar, the Head and Convenor Prof P Sujatha has said that plants can be seen in all spheres of human life including socio economic benefits besides benefits for the environment.

They fulfil food, fodder, fibre and medicinal needs. Speaking at the inaugural session, Prof DM Mamatha, Registrar has emphasised that ecological balance is possible only when humans are integrated with plants.

Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna and Rector Prof K Sandhya Rani have said that life cannot be anticipated without plants as they are the integral parts of human life.

Dr S B Dandin, former V-C of University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, Dr Mafatlal M Kher FSFC university, Gujarat, Dr Vijayasankar Raman from university of Mississippi, USA, Prof T Pullaiah from SK University, Dr Gnanaprasuna from SV Ayurvedic College and Dr Mohammed Arifullah from university of Malayasia Kelantan will deliver talks during the three days.

Dean, School of Sciences Prof A Jyothi, Prof D Bharathi, prof G Savithri, Prof K Nagalakshmi and others took part on the inaugural day.