Covid-19: Lockdown restrictions relaxed partially in Tirupati

Tirupati: As per the latest guidelines of the Government of India, Tirupati Municipal Corporation and police officials have relaxed lockdown restrictions rules slightly on Tuesday. Several small vendors and shops relating to electrical and building works were kept opened in city after 45 days lockdown. Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha stated that lockdown rules were being implemented in the areas like Padmavathi Nagar, Kolaveedhi and STV Nagar where Covid-19 positive cases were reported. Other areas are treated as Green Zones.



He said that ban on movement of autos, RTC buses, inter district and interstate vehicles will be continued till May 17.

In private cars, with one driver and two passengers, will be allowed to move within the city limits , Commissioner said.

Girisha further said that as per earlier guide lines, all the commercial malls, cinema theatres, hotels, restaurants, marriages and religious prayers will not be allowed till May 17. Individuals can travel in singles on the two wheelers in the city during relaxation timings .

In the mean while officials have changed YeshodhaNagar, Thyagaraja Nagar and some other localities from red zone to green zone. Because all the positive cases from these areas were discharged after they were tested negative.