Tirupati Lok Sabha Byelection: Jana Sena Party welcomes party decision to support BJP candidate

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) district unit has welcomed the party decision to support the BJP in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection and concurred with its party chief Pawan Kalyan who said for the development of Tirupati, his party whole heartedly accept BJP contesting the bypoll.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, JSP district general secretary Kiran Royal said that the decision to leave Tirupati LS seat was not all of a sudden decision but the culmination of a six-month long exercise involving the party leaders at various levels and series of discussion between Pawan Kalyan and BJP state leaders.

Sharply reacting to the posts on social media in the name of Jana Sainkis opposing giving LS seat to BJP, he said most of them with fake IDs objecting the decision only to create confusion among party cadres and create rift between the JSP and BJP.

He said the state was financially bankrupt and was not in a position to take up major development initiatives for Tirupati Lok Sabha development comprising many backward Assembly segments like Satyavedu, Sullurpeta, Gudur and the Centre alone was in a position to take measures for their development.

Reaffirming total support from JSP activists, he said they would work for the victory of BJP candidates to teach a lesson to the YSRCP for ruining the state.