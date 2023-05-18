Tirupati: Maha Samprokshanam of Govindaraja Swamy temple to be held from May 21

Tirupati : TTD is geared up for conducting the Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple (GT) here from May 21-25.

The preparatory Ankurarpana ceremony will be observed in the shrine on May 20. As per the Agama, this Samprokshanam is observed in connection with the completion of the gold plating works of the temple Vimana Gopuram which commenced on September 14, 2021.

On May 21, the Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhanam will be performed in the morning at the Yagashala followed by Srivari Kalakarshanam in the evening. Other Vaidika programmes will be performed at Yagashala both morning and evening on May 22 and 23.

On May 24 morning, the rituals including Jaladivasam, Bimbasthapana and in the evening Maha Shanti Thirumanjanam and other yagashala programmes will be held. On May 25, the Kumbharadhana, Nivedana, Homas, Maha Purnahuti and Maha Samprokshanam rituals will be performed in the auspicious Mithunalagnam between 7.45 am and 9.15 am. Thereafter Akshatarohanam, Archaka Bahumanam will be held and devotees will be allowed for darshan from 10.30am onwards. In the evening, the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva is performed on the temple Mada streets to bless devotees. Meanwhile ahead of the Samprokshanam, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was held at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday.

The temple staff, after cleaning the temple complex, smeared Parimalam mixture on the walls, roofs and applied it to the pillars as a part of the event between 6.30am and 8.30am.

City-based Mani donated three massive screens for the temple doors. Assistant Executive Officer Ravi Kumar and others were present.