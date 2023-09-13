  • Menu
Tirupati: Mayor inaugurates ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic

Mayor Dr R Sirisha inaugurating 'Grow Hair, Glow Skin' clinic at AIR bypass road in Tirupati on Tuesday
Mayor Dr R Sirisha inaugurating ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic at AIR bypass road in Tirupati on Tuesday

Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha inaugurated ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic at AIR bypass road in the city on Tuesday.

Tirupati: Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha inaugurated ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic at AIR bypass road in the city on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said for the first time in Tirupati, a clinic was made available for advanced facilities for skin and hair problems. Hitherto people for treatment of hair and skin problems have to go to Chennai or Bangalore and now they can avail treatment in the city itself, she added.

This is seventh clinic in Andhra Pradesh and 24th in the country, said clinic founder and managing director Saran Vel. J.

Corporation deputy mayor Mudra Narayana, clinic doctors and their family members and others were present on the occasion.

