Tirupati: Minister Perni Venkataramaiah denies political motives

Tirupati: Refuting the BJP claim on declining permission for a benefit show of Pawan Kalyan film, YSRCP said there are no political motives but it was done as per regulations and to check over-inflated pricing of the tickets.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, minister for information and public relations, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) criticised BJP leaders for making harsh comments on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that he was afraid of Pawan Kalyan and hence stopped the benefit shows.

The government denied permission as tickets of Rs 150 were to be sold at Rs 1,000 in the name of benefit shows and reminded that the AP Cinematography Act, which allows only four shows per day starting 11 am.

Reacting to BJP leader Sunil Deodhar's remark on the state government barring benefit show of Pawan Kalyan movie, said that there is no connection between Tirupati bypoll and Vakeel Saab movie, as the movies will in no way influence the elections.

He asked the BJP leaders why would people vote for their party, whether for putting Visakha steel plant for sale or failing to fulfil bifurcation promises or betraying the state on Special Category Status. He said that BJP leaders have not come for electioneering but to fool the people.

Recalling Pawan Kalyan's criticism of BJP leaders during 2019 polls, the minister said that BJP had forgotten the harsh remarks and teamed up with Jana Sena, even went ahead and hired Pawan Kalyan as chief minister candidate for BJP. He said that people are not going to fall for their dramas, as they have already identified the business deal between BJP and Jana Sena.

Rejecting Sunil Deodhar's allegation that the Chief Minister is scared of the film, he said that TDP, BJP and Jana Sena are being scared of Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in the Tirupati election campaign on April 14 with which those parties are running into the streets seeking votes.

He made it clear the BJP is indebted to the state and it should first fulfil those commitments before asking votes from the people. The minister expressed hope that people will vote for YSRCP nominee Dr M Gurumurthy to ensure his win with a thumping majority. TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was also present.