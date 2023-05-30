Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy takes out bike rally

Tirupati : A huge motorcycle rally led by City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was taken up in the pilgrim city on Monday to mark the four years of successful completion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Holding placards, banners hailing Jagan Mohan Reddy, the activists raised the slogans ‘Ravali Jagan.. Kavali Jagan’ loudly.

The rally took up from Samavayi Marg near RTC bus stand and ended at the guestline days hotel circle. YSRCP leaders, activists and Bhumana followers participated in the rally. Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government was the only government which fulfilled 98.5 per cent of the poll promises and exuded confidence that YSRCP will come back to power with more seats than 2019. He said the CM has been extending welfare schemes to all the deserved sections irrespective of political affiliations.

Making a scathing attack on TDP chief and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, he said that the people outrightly rejected the TDP and Chandrababu in 2019 elections as he has not fulfilled even a single promise he made at the time elections. Chandrababu Naidu promised to provide jobs to all youth, waiver of DWCRA loans and agricultural loans besides many other assurances like providing bicycles to girls etc., but did not implement any of them.

Still, he started cheating people again with a bogus manifesto in the party conclave Mahanadu held in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday just for the sake of power. MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, YSRCP city president Palagiri Prathap Reddy and others took part in the motorcycle rally.