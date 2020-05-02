Tirupati: MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy donates Rs 25 lakh to corona patients

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and ,TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has donated Rs 25 lakh to corona positive patients and quarantine persons in his constituency.

MLA has handed over the cheque for 25 lakh to Tiruchanur Padmavathi Nilayam quarantine Centre nodal officer Lakshmi through TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

In this connection the MLA said from this amount officials will give Rs 3,000 to each quarantine completed person and Rs 10,000 to positive patients at the time of discharge.

Already government is giving Rs 2,000 to each corona positive patient at the time of discharge.