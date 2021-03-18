The former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu has focused on the Tirupati by-election. He will meet party leaders of seven constituencies in the Tirupati Parliament on Thursday evening to discuss with the leaders over the strategy to be followed in the Tirupati by-election. Panabaka Lakshmi likely to be frayed as the Tirupati TDP MP candidate.

The schedule for the conduction of Tirupati by-election has been released couple of days back. The notification will be released on the 23rd of this month. The Tirupati Lok Sabha seat is lying vacant due to the death of sitting MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao of health issues.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has announced its Tirupati MP candidate giving opportunity to Dr. M Gurumoorthy who met YS Jagan at Tadepalli on Wednesday and thanked for announcing him as a candidate. The elections will be held for the Parliament constituency on April 17 and the results will be announced on May 2 respectively.