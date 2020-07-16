X
Tirupati: Police bid tearful adieu to DCRB CI Venkateswarlu

Police officials paying tributes at the portrait of CI Venkateswarlu at Police Parade Grounds in Tirupati on Thursday

DCRB Circle Inspector Venkateswarlu dies of Covid-19 on Wednesday

Tirupati: Police officials and personnel bid tearful adieu to DCRB Circle Inspector Venkateswarlu here on Thursday.

Venkateswarlu who served the police department for over two decades in various capacities in Chittoor and Tirupati died of Covid on Wednesday.

His mortal remains were brought in an ambulance amidst tight security arrangements to the Police Parade Ground in the city where the ambulance was kept at a distance near the `Martyrs memorial' for the family members to have the last glance.

Police personnel pay the last respects to the departed soul at the memorial where the portrait of Venkateswarlu was kept.

Anantapur DIG Kanthi Rana Tata led the officers and police men in paying floral tributes to the portrait of Venkateswarlu, Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy, Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar and Tirupati Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha were among those who paid their tributes to Venkateswarlu.

DIG and Urban SP assured all support from the department to the bereaved family. Earlier, two minutes silence was observed even as the police band playing `Soka Sapth' as mark of respect to the departed soul.

