Tirupati police crackdown on misuse of ‘press’, ‘police’, ‘TTD’ stickers

Tirupati: Focusing on curbing the growing misuse of institutional identity, the Tirupati district police have launched a special drive to remove unauthorised ‘Press’, ‘Police’, and ‘TTD’ stickers from private vehicles. Following the directions of SP V Harshavardhan Raju, the initiative was taken up across the district aimed at preventing impersonation and misuse of influence.

The drive, conducted subdivision-wise over the past few days, resulted in the removal of 126 unauthorised stickers, 41 from vehicles falsely claiming press affiliation, 54 from vehicles with police stickers, and 31 bearing TTD markings. According to police, many individuals are pasting such stickers on their vehicles to avoid traffic checks, gain access to restricted areas, or project an undue sense of authority.

“This kind of misuse is not just unethical but also a violation of the law. People are using press and police stickers to bypass vehicle inspections or to gain entry into sensitive zones. In some cases, we have also seen fake TTD staff stickers used to move freely in Tirumala and surrounding areas. This cannot be allowed to continue,” SP Harshavardhan Raju said.

Police officials said the problem has become more visible in recent months, especially in high-traffic and security-sensitive zones like Tirupati, Tirumala, and Renigunta. Some vehicles bearing fake stickers were found parked in no-parking zones or using VIP lanes illegally. “There have even been instances where people posed as journalists or off-duty officers to escape fines or influence local officials,” a senior officer from Tirupati Traffic Sub-Division said.

As part of the drive, police took a reformative approach and treated all such cases as first-time violations. Vehicle owners were counselled on the legal consequences and were asked to remove the stickers immediately. However, the department has made it clear that repeated violations will invite strict legal action, including the seizure of vehicles and registration of criminal cases under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Subdivision-wise, the highest number of removals was reported in the Tirupati Traffic Sub-Division (50), followed by Tirupati and Chandragiri (35 each). Other divisions such as Naidupet (23), Srikalahasti (7), Gudur (5), Renigunta (5), and Puttur (3) also saw removals. Police have appealed to the public to refrain from using stickers that falsely imply official status. “Only those with valid identification and official duties are permitted to use such markings.

Misuse will be met with zero tolerance,” the SP warned. The department also plans to continue such enforcement drives regularly to prevent future misuse.