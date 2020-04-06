Tirupati: Positive cases go up to 17 in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Chittoor district witnessed a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases on Sunday as seven new cases were added to the list taking the tally to 17. Of them, Tirupati tops the list with five cases with the addition of three cases on Sunday. Srikalahasti and Palamaner having three cases each; Nagari and Renigunta have two positive cases each; Yerpedu and Nindra mandals are having one positive case each.

District Collector Dr N Bharat Guptha has said that among the 17 persons, 14 are Jamaat returnees and their close contacts while one patient is a foreign returnee. How the other two have been affected by the virus is yet to be find out.

The areas within three kilometre radius from the positive patients houses have been declared as Red Zones and door to door survey being carried out extensively. Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar has said that additional forces will be deployed at Nagari and Nindra as positive cases are reported there.

So far, 354 persons were susp ected with coronavirus out of which 251 were tested negative. With 17 cases are tested positive, another 86 results are awaited.