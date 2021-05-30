Tirupati: Post Graduate doctors on protest path

Tirupati: The final year-post graduate medical students in the state who have completed their tenure have stopped attending all duties from May 27 in protest against the improper clarification regarding senior residentship consideration, stipend hike and Covid duty incentives.

The exam-going post-graduates have earlier sought clarification from the director of medical education regarding their grievances. They have been seeking revised exam schedule with a gap of 40 days prior to notification as they were involved in Covid duties.

General secretary of AP JUDA Dr D Venkata Saiteja said that the final PGs are in a state of confusion on whether to continue the duties after their tenure as till date there is no official circular regarding their tenure and stipend.

Though tenure was already completed and they lost their academic time due to postponement of exams, still they were being exploited by not considering them as senior residents and providing the required stipends. They further want a hike in the senior resident stipend pay in line with Telangana government.

Dr Saiteja also said that the government had not responded to their Covid incentives for the last one year. Due to the more Covid infectivity rate and they directly combat the virus, many of their family members are getting infected. There is a need to boost their morale in this situation.

As they did not get any response from the government on their demands, they have been boycotting all duties whereas other PGs and interns have staged black badge protests and been involved in mass mailing about their issues to all the higher officials. If the government fails to respond even now, they want to take further radical steps in the next few days, he said.