Coronavirus in Tirupati: Tirupati ranks first in fighting of Smart City Mission

Coronavirus in Tirupati: Smart City Mission has stated that measures taken to curtail the coronavirus outbreaks are good in smart cities. According to the smart city Mission, spiritual city Tirupati stood top in taking best measures to control Coronavirus. In it research, the Smart City Mission has made the took the cities into three grades and examined the services they have been taking.

Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Kakinada and Tirupati cities from Andhra Pradesh were identified as smart cities. Of these four smart cities, Tirupati is ranked first and the Smart City Mission had lauded Tirupati over the measures being taken to prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

The Smart City Mission has revealed that the public announcement process is very good in Visakhapatnam. The mission praised the setting up of Command Control Center to track international travelers and, 24-hour help desks and an emergency call box in Kakinada. It also stated that the public awareness banners were being set up in the capital Amaravati.