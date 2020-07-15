Tirupati reports 135 new Covid cases

Tirupati: The district Covid cases is continuously going upward with no signs of downward trend in the near future. With 224 new cases on Tuesday, the district tally has gone up to 3,845. Tirupati city has become a major hotspot with above 1,200 positive cases.

On Tuesday the city reported 135 fresh cases followed by Srikalahasti with 38.

Even more worrying factor was the increasing number of deaths. So far, 32 deaths took place in the district out of which 22 have occurred in the last 14 days itself. The statistics reveal that more than half of 66 mandals have reported above 50 positive cases. The doctors are advising the people to stay home in view of the severe spread of the virus.