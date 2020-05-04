Tirupati reports fresh positive case

Tirupati: Tirupati reported one more coronavirus case on Saturday evening taking the total cases in the city to nine (two cases reported in Srikalahasti are being shown in Tirupati as they have been residing there). With this case the total number of Covid-19 positive cases have gone up to 81 with 38 active cases. So far 43 patients have been cured and discharged from Covid hospitals in the district.



It was learnt that a nurse working in SVIMS emergency wing has been tested positive for Covid-19. After she complained of throat pain, her sample was tested and found positive. She has been shifted to state Covid hospital in SVIMS while her family members were sent to quarantine.

As the patient belongs to Padmavati Nagar area in Tirupati, the entire location has been declared red zone. About 150 health workers, junior doctors and others were pressed into service in the area to conduct door to door survey. Spraying of disinfectant has been done vigorously with all the activities being supervised by Corporation deputy statistical officer Neelakantham.

Meanwhile, SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram has said that they have been assessing how she gets infected from the virus.

8 patients discharged On Sunday, eight Covid-19 patients including two women were discharged from Ruia hospital after they are cured. It was learnt that seven of them belong to Srikalahasti and one from Nindra. They have been tested negative twice after 14 days of isolation at the hospital following which they were discharged.

However, they need to be in home isolation for another 14 days. Ruia hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharathi and working committee chairman B Chandrasekhar issued discharge certificates to them. Covid-19 nodal officer Dr S Subba Rao was also present.