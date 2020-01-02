Tirupati: RTC employees celebrate being part of State government

Tirupati: Hailing government absorbing APSRTC into government which came into effect from Wednesday, RTC employees celebrated the move here on Wednesday.



The employees and officials who gathered at the Regional Manager's office at RTC Bus Station complex here were all jubilant. They hugged each other and shook hands expressing their joy for merging RTC into government.

As a mark of thanksgiving to Chief Minister for merging RTC into government, the employees led by the Regional Manager now re-designated as Joint Commissioner T Chengal Reddy performed Palabhishekam to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's portrait amidst loud cheers, slogans and clapping by the employees hailing Chief Minister rending the air.

The officials and employees who spoke one after another in one voice lauded the government and profusely thanked the Chief Minister for his bold step of merging the RTC with government. This path-breaking move benefited the families of 50,000 odd employees who will remember it forever, they added.

At the sprawling bus station complex, the employees - the running staff of drivers, conductors and other staff were seen sharing the joy with each other while in the depots also a merry atmosphere prevailed with employees expressing joy on becoming government employees. Deputy Commissioner Madusudhana, Employees Union leader Avula Prabhakar Yadav and others were present.

In Chittoor district, the employees celebrated the occasion with distribution of sweets, bursting crackers and sloganeering in Chittoor, Madanapalle, Puttur, Srikalahasthi and other places.

Later in the evening, an official meeting was held at APSRTC Alipiri Depot to thank Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for absorbing the State-run Corporation into government. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Tirupati MP B Durga Prasad, MLA B Karunakar Reddy and other MLAs from the district participated.

Minister Ramachandra Reddy and MLA Karunakar Reddy said that the Chief Minister kept his promise he made during his Padayatra to RTC employees. The Minister said it was in Sadum, at his native place in Chittoor district, Jagan during his Padayatra declared the much demanded RTC merger into government and now the long struggle of the employees seeking it was at last fulfilled.

Karunakar Reddy reminded that in 2003, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wanted to privatise RTC but went back after YS Rajasekhara Reddy stiffly opposed it. Employees led by Joint Commissioner (Regional Manager) T Chengal Reddy felicitated the Deputy Chief Minister, Minister and MLAs.