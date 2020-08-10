Tirupati SEB arrests three persons including a scribe in Liquor Transport case

Tirupati: Including a scribe and other two persons were arrested by the Tirupati enforcement bureau police in a Karnataka liquor transport case, on Monday early hours here. According to Assistant Excise Superintendent (AES) M Sudheer Babu, today Tirupati Rural SEB officers while conducting vehicle checks on the Cherlopalli - Alipiri route, arrested one Muni Bhaskar, a resident of Shettipally - Thirumalanagar in Tirupathi City, who working as a reporter in an evening daily. While transporting 572 Karnataka Liquor Admiral VSOP brandy 180ml tetra packs in his own Innova car bearing Reg No AP 03 AF 3344. Police seized the Innova vehicle and a case was registered.

Subsequently, on the LS Nagar - Narayanadri Hospital road during the vehicular inspections conducted by the SEB team found one Mahindra Max vehicle with registration number AP04 U4976 transporting Karnataka Liquor ( 156) Admiral VSOP brandy and another ( 18 ) 180ml tetra packs were also seized from a two-wheeler and arrested two persons namely Ghouse Basha of LS Nagar and Venkatesh of Daminidu. Tirupathi Rural SEB registered cases and investigating both cases

Tirupati Rural SEB CI Nagarajareddy, SIs Ramana, Subramaniam and SEB staff participated in the raids.