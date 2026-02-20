Tirupati set to become key economic hub of Rayalaseema: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the Naidupeta Industrial Park has emerged as one of the most in-demand industrial locations in the State. He stated that land allotments to industries are being carried out at a fast pace in line with the region’s industrial growth. Tirupati district is now emerging as a key economic hub for Rayalaseema region, with both the Central and State governments focusing on its development.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Industrial Transformation of Tirupati’ at the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tirupati Zone held here on Thursday.

The Collector said that over the past 15 to 20 years, the triangle region between Nellore, Tirupati and Chennai has seen rapid industrial growth. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions the region becoming a major industrial engine for the country in the next 10 to 15 years. Further, four major road packages are being implemented under Sagarmala projects, each costing around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 crore, while greenfield expressways worth over Rs 6,000 crore are under construction. The Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway is nearly complete and connecting roads such as Madanapalle–Tirupati and Kadapa–Renigunta are also being developed. The Collector said railway projects worth over Rs 6,500 crore are underway in Tirupati district, including the Renigunta bypass, the Yerpedu–Pudi greenfield railway line and track doubling works at Tirupati and Karakambadi. He added that the proposed Bengaluru–Chennai and Hyderabad–Chennai high-speed rail corridors are also expected to pass through the region.

Dr Venkateswar said the tourism sector is expanding rapidly in the district. In Tirupati city, around 8,900 homestays have come up in the past four years with an occupancy rate of about 65 percent. Several star hotels, including Novotel-Ibis, Courtyard Marriott and Lemon Tree Premier, are expected to begin operations soon. Steps are also being taken to promote Tirupati as a destination wedding centre.

In his welcome address CII Tirupati Zone Chairman O Jagannath Anirudh highlighted that industrial transformation should balance technology, tradition and inclusivity while aligning Tirupati with Andhra Pradesh’s broader economic aspirations.

CII Andhra Pradesh Chairman Murali Krishna Gannamani, Vice-Chairman S Narendra Kumar, Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, D Damodar Naidu, and Dr G Sambasiva Rao also spoke on the occasion. During the annual meeting, S P Rajendran was appointed as the Chairman of CII Tirupati Zone for the year 2026-27 while T N Sreenivas became the Vice-Chairman.