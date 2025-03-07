Tirupati: Square Educational Consultancy inaugurated

Tirupati: Square Educational Consultancy was inaugurated by SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar M Bhupathi Naidu at Air Bypass Road here on Thursday.

Consultancy Directors Ramana and Rajasekhar stated that their firm has been assisting students, especially from middle-class and economically weaker backgrounds, in securing admissions to various courses like degree, PG, B Tech, MBBS, MBA, MCA, Agriculture, Commerce, and Arts for the past 18 years. They emphasised their guidance in securing admissions to renowned universities like SRM, Amrita, VIT, Sai, and Takshashila in Tamil Nadu, as well as reputed institutions in Karnataka.

They said that scholarships and fee concessions will be provided for meritorious students, and complete support will be extended throughout their academic journey. The consultancy also offers guidance for MBBS admissions in institutions such as Apollo, Chittoor, Narayana, and Shantiram, Nandyal Medical Colleges.