Tirupati: Sri City units chip in fight against Covid

Tirupati: Keeping up with the challenges brought about by the outbreak of Covid-19, some Sri City units have engaged in producing quality healthcare products ranging from high quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to lifesaving drugs for emergency hospital bed to medical oxygen cylinders.

Pals Plush India, a manufacturer of soft toys and accessories, operating at Sri City has begun manufacture of PPE kits for the medical fraternity and other front-liners. The company has dedicated its entire production capability for manufacturing these high quality PPE kits, including face shields.

VRV Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd., a Chart Group (USA) company that designs and manufactures cryogenic equipment at its unit in Sri City, is producing superior quality liquid cylinders and storage tanks for storing liquid oxygen (LOX) to meet the increasing demand for medical oxygen in hospitals.

Vital Paper's Packaging Division in Sri City, one of the reputed manufacturers of corrugated packaging materials in the country, conceptualised a unique and highly innovative emergency hospital beds, made from their high-quality Kraft paper based corrugated board and high strength paper at an affordable price. These recyclable beds are very flexible and portable, and are very light to carry.

TIL Healthcare, the international pharmaceutical arm of the Jhaver Group of companies, produces a host of medicines, including a few life saving drugs in Sri City. Now, government licensed the company to produce Hydroxy Chloroquine Sulfate (HCQS) tablets which will be started soon.

Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy said that Sri City industrial community looks forward to take part in every such initiatives to help fellow citizens.