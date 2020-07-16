Tirupati: Survey staff get pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen levels

Tirupati: District Collector Narayan Bharath Gupta along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha held an emergency meeting with ward personnel here on Wednesday and directed them to take up a door-door-survey equipped with pulse oximeter to find out the cases of low-oxygen level and also suspected Covid cases for follow up measures.



With the Covid cases galloping in the pilgrim city, district collector and commissioner conducted the meeting with the ward level staff including administration and ANMs for conducting ward level surveys for taking up required measures to contain the dreaded Coronavirus in the city. The city is having 890 active cases as on Wednesday. The Collector directed the ward staff to refer those found with low-oxygen levels to the area Urban Health Centre for tests and for follow up treatment and added that even those found negative in Covid test but found with low-oxygen level should be taken for blood test and X-ray based on which treatment should be given to them. If any suspected cases found in the survey, the ward staff should prepare them with cloths, books and snacks for 10-day stay and take them to SVRR Hospital or Srinivasam Covid centre depending on the severity of their condition, the Collector said adding that if any one desire for home isolation they should be permitted with all precautions like remaining away from children and aged in their houses.

They should be provided with required medicines and the concerned ANMs should daily monitor their health and one facing difficulty should be sent to hospital, he explained.

The ward administration should prepare the list of cases and is responsible for the transport of the cases to hospital and also identifying the primary and secondary contacts of the cases for taking them to quarantine, the collector added. Stating that coming days are very crucial, the collector wanted them to strive hard to see the city get rid of the deadly coronavirus gripping the city. Commissioner Girisha sought the sectoral officers to coordinate with ward staff for the smooth completion of the massive survey to cover all the residents in the city.