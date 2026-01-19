Tirupati taekwondo players shine at South Zone national tourney

Tirupati: Students of Sunrise Taekwondo Academy, Tirupati, delivered an impressive performance at the South Zone National-level Taekwondo Tournament held recently, at Sri Nandagokula Convention Hall in Bengaluru. The tournament was organised under the aegis of Prince Academy.

Representing Bhashyam Blooms School, the academy’s students Lekhya, Akhilesh, Nandakishore and Benneswar won gold medals in their respective categories. Balasubrahmanyam and Sahasrajit secured silver medals, bringing pride to Tirupati.

Following their success, the medal winners met Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu at his camp office in Tirupati on Sunday. He congratulated the young sportspersons and praised their talent, dedication and hard training. The Chairman encouraged them to continue their efforts and aim for more medals at national and international levels in the future.

He also specially appreciated the role of coaches, parents and the academy management in supporting the players. He said such achievements would motivate more youngsters to take up sports and excel at higher levels.