Tirupati: Three cured of Covid-19 discharged from Ruia hospital

Tirupati: While Srikalahasti is worrying the officials with the reporting of new Covid-19 positive cases, they are heaving a sigh of relief with other centres where positive cases have reported earlier, with no fresh cases across the district. On Saturday, three patients who were admitted in to Covid ward in Ruia hospital on April 1, were discharged after they are cured from the disease.



Two of them belong to Palamaner while the third one was from Yerpedu in the district. Among these three two had the travel history to Tablighi Jamaat whereas the third patient travelled from Assam after attending prayers there. They were given the discharge certificates by the Covid nodal officer at Ruia hospital Dr S Subba Rao, RMO Dr E R Hari Krishna and hospital working committee chairman B Chandrasekhar.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Subba Rao said that all the three got two negative reports after 14 days and are in good health. He added that they were given the symptomatic treatment only and there were no complications during their stay in the hospital.

Two more patients who were admitted on April 1 as they have tested positive are not discharged on Saturday. These two patients belong to Srikalahasti and Palamaner got one positive report after 14 days. Following this, they are not discharged. However, they are in good health, said the doctors. They may be discharged after they get another negative report in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, in Srikalahasti, as the suspects were hesitating to go to quarantine centres despite the best efforts of officials to convince them, District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta and Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy have visited the town to review the situation. The Collector said that they have provided good facilities at Vikruthamala quarantine centre with separate rooms and attached bathrooms.

Even if people stay there at home they will not be allowed to come out for 28 days. So, it would be better to go for quarantine centres only. He made it clear that without the cooperation of people containment would be a tough task.