Tirupati : Top officials of Delhi govt study progress of Sri City

Tirupati : Top officials of Delhi State have visited Sri City to study the unique implementation process at the integrated business city. The Secretary-Cum-Commissioner of Industries, Delhi, Niharika Rai accompanied by MD of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Sanjeev Kumar Mittal and two other officials visited Sri City on Thursday.

Sri City's President (Operations), Satish Kamat, explained the existing world-class infrastructure, distinctive features, commercial possibilities, government incentives and elements that contribute to the 'ease of doing business' to the guests. Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy told the delegation that they are happy to contribute their ideas for use in developing any big projects. Niharika Rai appreciated the efforts made by the leadership of Sri City in creating such a large industrial park and described it as a shining example of a significant industrial infrastructure development project in the nation.

They all showed serious attention and asked queries on different aspects during the briefing. The team later toured the industrial area to witness the facilities and the bustling business activities. They visited Foxconn and CETC's manufacturing facilities.