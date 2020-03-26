Tirupati: TTD starts Dhanwantari Maha Yagam

Tirumala: In order to get the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy towards the welfare of humanity freeing it from the clutches of coronavirus, TTD is organising a three-day Sri Srinivasa Shantyutsava Sahita Dhanwantari Maha Yagam at the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham here which began on Thursday.

Speaking about the importance of the yagam, Mohanarangacharyulu, TTD Vaikhanasa Agama advisor, said Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra indicates three types of utsavams are conducted to the Lord: Nityotsavams, Shraddhotsavams and Shantyotsavams that are conducted.

To invoke the blessings of the Lord at times of pandemics, natural calamities, acts of violence and global scare, Shantyotsavams are conducted. "We have commenced the yagam with Akalmasha Puja after Sankalpam. As a part of it, the blessings of Sri Dhanwantari, the God of medicine, is invoked. Maha Purnahuti will be performed on March 28 after the conclusion of Vishesha homas.

The Kumbum which is worshipped for all the three days will be thereafter immersed in reservoirs and dams of Tirumala and it is believed that the divine waters will mix with the environment through air and eliminate the unhealthy viruses and elements.

Meanwhile, seven sacred Homa pyres are set up (five for Srinivasa Murthy, one for Sri Dhanwantari and one for Prayaschitta homa and in all 11 Ritwiks are performing the Yagam. During the yagam the Ritwiks will recite Parayanams of the Veda mantras from Chaturvedas appeasing Lord Surya and Asta Dikpalakas. TTD addnl executive officer A V Dharma Reddy and temple OSD P Seshadri participated.