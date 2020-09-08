X
Tirupati Urban Police nabbed 13 persons in a land grabbing case
Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Police have nabbed 13 persons in a land grabbing case on Tuesday here. According to Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy, on September 2 Y Ramesh Reddy belongs to Sttaru byalalu village of Tirupati rural mandal forcefully trying to trespass a private timber depot land at Renigunta road of Tirupati city.

Ramesh Reddy close associates Sayad Mhamad, Sheikh Imran, B Gnana Praksh, A Naga Prasanna, S Subramanyam, K Sankar, B Subramanyam, P Mahesh, M Manohar, Rangama Reddy, Naveen and Purushottum were involved in the unlawful activity.

On the basis of victims, K Ramu and K Siva Prasad complaint police registered a case and sent all the accused to remand on the same day. An auto was seized in a case which was used for land grabbing. Tirupati east DSP T Murali Krishan is investigating the case.

