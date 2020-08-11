Tirupati: Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy comes to the rescue of aged woman

Tirupati: An old woman who was remaining forlorn in SVRR hospital premises since 40 days had at last found a safe shelter, thanks to Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy.

After being abandoned by her relatives the old woman reached the hospital, the sprawling premises of which is the ultimate destination for many such people forced to become destitute, making it their second home to live depending on the mercy of the people at the hospital.

The octogenarian after falling ill 10 days back was not in a position to move around seeking alms or food form others for sustaining her was lying under a tree melancholy looking for help.

SP Ramesh Reddy after coming to know about the helpless woman lying uncared and hungry in the hospital area, directed the Alipiri police to extend the required support to the woman to end her misery.

Alipiri Circle Inspector Subba Reddy contacted the city-based NGO `Amma Odi' running a home for destitute who readily came forward to shelter Kanthamma. Within no time, the volunteers of Amma Odi along with Alipiri women police reached the hospital, found the woman and took her to the home bringing a happy ending to the 40-day long struggle of the fragile old lady who was fighting for survival. Police also provided new clothes and food items required for the women which were handed over to Amma Odi Founder Padmanabha Naidu.

Urban SP who is known for many such Good Samaritan acts in the city said the present Covid-19 pandemic crisis left every one floundering and the struggle of the unfortunate ones like the destitute and beggars solely depending on the mercy of the society is thinkable.

``We can be happy only when people around us are free of any suffering'' he said, stressing people to render whatever help they can extend to provide succor to the needy people.