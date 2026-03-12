Tirupati woman gets key post in Wonder Book of Records

Tirupati: Tirupati-based Sangaraju Aswini has been appointed as the South India chief co-ordinator of the international organisation Wonder Book of Records. According to the organisation, the responsibility was entrusted to Aswini in recognition of her educational qualifications, experience and professional skills. The management expressed confidence that she would play an important role in the growth and activities of the organisation.

In her new role, she will work under the supervision of organisation's India chief coordinator Bingi Narendra Goud. Speaking on the occasion, Aswini expressed happiness over taking up key responsibilities in an internationally recognised organisation.