TNSF leaders credit TDP for release of Rs 1,200 crore fee reimbursement dues

Anantapur: TNSF and Telugu Yuvatha leaders on Wednesday claimed that educational development is possible only under the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), stating that the government had cleared ₹1,200 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues left by the previous regime.

Marking the release of the pending amounts, the leaders performed a milk abhishekam to the portrait of Education Minister Nara Lokesh as a gesture of gratitude.

Addressing the gathering, they alleged that during the previous five-year government, students did not receive fee reimbursements, causing severe hardship.

They claimed that several private educational institutions had withheld transfer certificates and mark memos due to non-payment of dues, affecting students’ prospects for higher education.

The leaders said that since the formation of the coalition government, fee dues had been released in four instalments to ensure that students could continue their studies without interruption.

They expressed gratitude to Lokesh for clearing the arrears and supporting students’ academic aspirations.

Reiterating their political stance, the TNSF leaders asserted that meaningful progress in the education sector could be achieved only under the TDP’s leadership.

TNSF State Secretary Amar Yadav, Telugu Yuvatha leaders Srikanth, Obul Reddy, Varun, Lokesh, Murali, Teja, Yogi and other student leaders participated in the programme.