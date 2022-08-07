TNSF, Telugu Yuvatha activists burn effigy of Gorantla Madhav

Tirupati: Leaders of Telugu Yuvatha, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) and Telugu Mahila held a protest against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav for his alleged nude video which became viral on social media. Demanding his suspension from the YSRCP and removal of his membership from Lok Sabha, they staged a protest on Saturday.

The leaders have beaten the effigy of Madhav with broomsticks and shoes before burning it. Speaking on the occasion, Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A Ravi Naidu criticised that YSRCP has become a care off address for indecent activities and there was no place for such a person in the Parliament. He recalled that government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that action will be taken after enquiry and even after two days there was no action. If the government fails to take actions against Madhav, a statewide agitation will be launched, he warned.

TNSF Parliament president Hemanth Royal and Telugu Mahila state secretary Kumaramma also spoke. Other leaders including Santhamma, Seshadri Naidu, Rammohan, Karanam Sandeep, Krishna Yadav and Srinivasa Yadav participated.