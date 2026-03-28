Tobacco threshing plant inaugurated

A new tobacco threshing plant established by TABAC Leaf Enterprises LLP was inaugurated on Friday near national highway, close to the toll plaza in Tanguturu village, Prakasam district. The plant was founded by Bellam Manoj Kumar, son of noted industrialist Bellam Kotaiah. The inauguration was performed by chief guest Dr Beena Modi, Chairperson and Managing Director of Godfrey Phillips India Private Limited, one of India’s leading tobacco export companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Beena emphasised that modern plants of this nature play a crucial role in advancing India’s tobacco industry and expressed confidence that the facility would generate significant local employment and contribute to regional industrial growth.

Senior officials of Godfrey Phillips India, including CEO Sharad Agarwal, COO Siddharth Chawla, CFO Vishal Dhariwal, and CHRO Sakshi Anand, attended theevent. TABAC Leaf Enterprises' designated partners Bellam Ravi Chandra and Bellam Shashikala were also present.