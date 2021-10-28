Tollywood actor Nagarjuna meets YS Jagan, discusses over film industry related issues

Tollywood senior hero Akkineni Nagarjuna met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday afternoon. Along with Nagarjuna, other film personalities including filmmaker Pritam Reddy and Niranjan Reddy arrived on a special flight and met Jagan at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. It has become interesting Nagarjuna meeting the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister after the cabinet meeting today.



It is known that there has been a good rapport between Nagarjuna and Jaganmohan Reddy since time immemorial. It is learned that Nagarjuna also had lunch with Chief Minister Jagan after the meeting today. On this occasion, it seems that he discussed various issues related to the film industry with Jagan. The news about some crucial developments in the industry such as the online ticketing system have come up for discussion.

The Nagarjuna team is reported to have thanked Jagan for giving permission for four shows in the AP and for allowing 100 per cent theatrical occupancy. However, it is to be known what issues have come up for discussion between the AP CM and the Nagarjuna team during this meeting.