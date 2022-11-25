Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has invited State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend this meeting which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on December 5 at 5 pm.

2. Andhra Pradesh State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Friday laid the foundation stone for the development and infrastructure expansion of Kakinada Anchorage Port

3. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has completed the preparations to conduct the countdown for PSLV C54 satellite carrier from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center in Tirupati district at 10.26 am on Friday.

4. He says that Andhra Pradesh has a massive potential to contribute to Information technology development in the country Informs that the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw offers full support and cooperation for developing Vizag as a major IT destination

5. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will take part in a program to be organized by the department of national highways at SV University stadium in Tirupati on November 28.



