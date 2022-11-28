Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Pawan Kalyan Distributes Rs 1 lakh each to 39 families belonging to the village as they lost their houses during the demolition drive carried out by the State govt recently Alleges that the govt has demolished their houses in an act of vendetta as the villagers had earlier provided space for the Jana Sena Party to hold a public meeting

2. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Valima dinner (reception) hosted by cine actor and Advisor to the government (Electronic Media) Md Ali in Guntur on Tuesday (November 29).

3. Rathotsavam, the grand procession of the mammoth wooden chariot of Goddess Padmavathi was held amidst religious fervor, on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur, near here on Sunday morning.

4. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said the missing evidence from the court premises was a conspiracy and drama of police, who planned to protect Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in crime No 521/16.

5. A controversy arose over the awarding of the Gurajada award to Chaganti Koteswara Rao. Abhyudaya Rachayitala Sangam (ARASAM) took out a protest rally from Gurjada's residence in Vizianagaram against the announcement of Gurjada award to Chaganti Koteswara Rao.



