Total 143 Coronavirus positive cases in AP by 6 pm on Thursday

Amaravati: The COVID19 cases have been skyrocketing in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases are increasing in every bulletin, taking it to total as 143 by 6 pm bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department.

In fact, in the last three days, the number reached from just 44 to 143. There were 111 positive cases reported till 10 pm on Wednesday. Within 12 hours after that, 21 new cases reported, and the government released the information at 10 am on Thursday. In the second bulletin on the same day at 4 pm, an additional 3 cases were reported. At the time of 6 pm, the government informed that another 8 samples tested positive for Coronavirus in the State. Altogether 32 new cases were reported by 6 pm on Thursday.

Authorities also informed that they have been waiting for the results of 409 samples.

The Krishna district alone reported 23 cases, while Nellore 21 and Guntur 20. The only positive development so far is, the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam did not affect with the virus in the State. Except for these two districts, all the other 11 districts in the State suffer from the virus.