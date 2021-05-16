Total active cases cross 10,000 in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Active Covid cases crossed 10,000 mark in Krishna district on Saturday with 1,054 new cases logged in the district during the last 24 hours. Five more persons died due to Covid in the district during the last 24 hours and total toll reached 855.

Total positive cases in the district shot up to 75,564 and total active cases were 10,400 by Saturday. A total of 64,309 persons recovered from coronavirus in the district.

The hardships of the Covid patients continue with non-availability of beds in the government hospitals. Most of the patients these days are depending on private hospitals or going to the Covid Care Centres set up by the district administration. Some young patients are opting for home isolation and taking treatment from the doctors online.

Compared to the first wave, the Covid infection is spreading very fast in the second wave and within one week, the infected persons are suffering from body pains, weakness, fever, headache, diarrhoea and other problems. Loss of smell and taste is a common symptom among the patients.

In addition to the government hospitals, 77 private hospitals are treating the Covid patients in Krishna district. Nearly 4,800 ICU and Oxygen beds are available in these hospitals. On the other hand, between 800 and 1200 new cases are being reported in the district every day.

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz on Saturday inaugurated a 100-bed Covid Care Centre set up at Venue Convention Centre near Gunadala.

The patients are getting admitted to either the government or private hospitals and Covid Care Centres set up by the district administration. The final option available is home isolation. If the symptoms are severe, home isolated patients opt for the hospital treatment. Taking advantage of the demand, private hospitals are fleecing the patients.

The patients and the family members are suffering due to shortage of medicines, non-availability of beds and fleecing by ambulance drivers. Common people are eagerly waiting for the decline of cases and fast vanishing of coronavirus.