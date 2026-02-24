Tough law on the cards to curb social media misinformationTough law on the cards to curb social media misinformation

Vijayawada: The Assembly on Monday held a detailed discussion on regulating misinformation and harmful content on social media platforms.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Gouthu Sirisha, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that the government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to examine measures to curb false propaganda and objectionable content online. The minister informed the House that the sub-committee has met twice so far and held extensive discussions on various aspects of social media regulation. She said the government has reviewed the measures being implemented in states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as in other countries, to understand best practices.

“We are carefully examining what kind of legal and administrative measures would be most effective in our State,” the Minister said. She emphasised that strict action is being taken against posts that are hateful, abusive, or intended to spread misinformation.

Providing data on enforcement, Anitha revealed that 1,384 cases have been registered in the State over the past 20 months in connection with objectionable social media posts. Of these, 1,067 individuals have been arrested and produced before the courts.

The home minister further stated that the government has initiated steps to bring in a new law aimed at effectively curbing the spread of false propaganda on social media platforms. She also said that the government is considering legislation to restrict school students from using social media, with the objective of safeguarding their well-being and academic focus. Reiterating the government’s commitment, Anitha said that maintaining public order and preventing the misuse of digital platforms remain top priorities.