Tourism boom in AP created 1.22 lakh jobs: Minister Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh tourism has entered a golden phase from 2024 to 2026, attracting investments worth Rs 30,000 crore in just 20 months and paving the way for the creation of 1.22 lakh jobs. Addressing a media conference at his camp office here, the minister said the government’s vision is to develop Andhra Pradesh as a global tourism destination under the Healthy, Wealthy, Happy slogan envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said tourism is being positioned as the backbone of the state’s economic growth and has been accorded industrial status under the new Tourism Policy 2024 to 2029.

Durgesh said investor meets held in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Delhi and other locations, along with CII conferences, received a strong response, leading to agreements with 117 reputed companies. Leading hotel chains such as Hyatt, Taj, Marriott and Mayfair are coming forward to establish properties in the state. He said the government is targeting the creation of 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, with tourism playing a major role.

The minister said the state secured a record Rs 428 crore in central grants for the development of eight tourism destinations. He outlined projects sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD and other schemes, including Godavari, Gandikota, Suryalanka Beach, Borra Caves, Ahobilam and Annavaram.

He said seven anchor hubs, more than 25 thematic tourism circuits and adventure tourism approvals at over 90 locations have been identified.

Houseboats, river cruises, sea cruises, seaplane, heli, caravan and tent city tourism are being expanded. He added that Godavari Pushkarams in 2027 will be organised on a grand scale with tent cities and special tourist packages from June 26 to July 7. Jana Sena Party leaders Atti Satyanarayana and Y Srinivas also participated in the conference.