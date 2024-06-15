Tourism Minister releases water from Pendyala scheme

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Cultural Affairs and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh released irrigation water to the command area farmers through the Pendyala lift irrigation scheme in Seethampeta of Nidadavolu mandal in East Godavari district on Friday.

TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders and workers gav e a warm welcome to Durgesh who arrived after taking oath as the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he felt fortunate to participate in a programme to provide irrigation water to farmers for the first time as a minister.

Through this pumping scheme, 6,626 acres of ayacut in 14 villages of Nidadavolu and Peravali mandals will be irrigated.

He said that this government will work as per peoples’ aspirations while respecting the trust placed in the NDA alliance by them.

The management of irrigation projects was completely paralysed during the previous government. He said that silt has accumulated in the canals and problems are being faced in providing irrigation to the last lands. All these problems will be resolved and steps will be taken to ensure that all lands get water.

Officers should be prepared with appropriate action plans for various tasks. Former MLA Burugupalli Sesha Rao also addressed the farmers.

The minister visited various local temples and performed archanas. Irrigation Department EE M Dakshina Murthy, DE V Satyadeva, JE S Kiran Kumar and others were present.