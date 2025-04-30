Tourism Minister to oversee transportation of Buddha’s relics

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh has been entrusted with a rare and prestigious responsibility by the Central Government.

As per directives issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Durgesh will accompany Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju to Vietnam to oversee the transportation and display of Lord Buddha’s sacred relics.

These Kapilavastu relics, preserved in various secure locations across India, will be exhibited in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from May 1 to 6 as part of a major Buddhist spiritual and cultural event. The initiative comes in response to a formal request from the Government of Vietnam.

The relics will be flown under tight security from New Delhi to Vietnam in an Indian Air Force (IAF) Hercules aircraft. The event aims to reinforce the historical andspiritual bonds between the people of India and Vietnam, particularly their Buddhist communities. Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed his gratitude for being chosen for such a significant honour. “It is a moment of pride and privilege to be part of this sacred mission,” he said. Minister Durgesh is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Wednesday evening in line with the PMO’s directives.