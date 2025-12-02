Tourism minister urges film fraternity to look up to AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as India's premier film production destination, with tourism and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh unveiling ambitious plans at Mumbai's CII Big Picture Summit 2025.

The state government is preparing to launch a comprehensive Film Tourism Policy designed to strengthen the Telugu film industry across all aspects-from production through exhibition. Addressing the CII Big Picture Summit in Mumbai on Monday, Durgesh called for investor collaboration, promising robust support for ventures in India's expanding media and entertainment sector.

Speaking of Telugu cinema's prominence, Durgesh noted it ranks second nationally after Hindi films, contributing approximately 20 per cent to India's film industry. Blockbusters includingBaahubali,RRR,Kalki 2898 AD, thePushpaseries,SalaarandOGexemplify the industry's global appeal through exceptional storytelling, visual effects, and production quality that have transformed Telugu cinema into an international brand.

The minister stressed Andhra Pradesh's determination to lead India's digitally expanding entertainment sector transformation, pledging to make the state the country's most shooting-friendly location.

The forthcoming policy promises swift, transparent permissions for filming in government and public spaces, removing bureaucratic obstacles.

The government plans substantial investments establishing AP as a global hub—dubbed ‘Andhra Valley’-for artificial intelligence, visual effects and gaming sectors.

The new Film Policy will incentivise critical infrastructure development, offering competitive rewards for investments in studios, dubbing facilities, re-recording centres, and support services.

Minister Durgesh aims to attract high-value intellectual property to Andhra Pradesh's media and entertainment sector.

AP Tourism Development Corporation managing director Amrapali Kata presented infrastructure strengthening proposals to industry leaders including Cube Cinema's Senthil Kumar, central government officials, and prominent producers. The minister held discussions with YouTube India MD Gunjan Soni and representatives from numerous entertainment companies, including Basic Play Studio, Papa Film Entertainment, Picture Perfect, Kalpavanam Studios and major amusement industry associations. These meetings detailed investment opportunities and state incentives available for establishing integrated film cities and modern production facilities.

Andhra Pradesh's comprehensive approach signals its serious commitment to becoming India's filmmaking epicentre, leveraging Telugu cinema's established global reputation while building infrastructure for future entertainment industry growth.