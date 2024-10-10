Tourism minister urges public to participate in Swarnandhra-2047

Rajamahendravaram : Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh emphasised the importance of public involvement in formulating plans at both state and national levels.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram, he urged everyone to contribute to the preparation of the ‘Swarnandhra-2047’ plan, and the Viksit Bharat aimed at creating a developed India.

Durgesh said that feedback from the grassroots level would be reviewed and submitted to the state by November 1. He emphasised the importance of prioritising public opinions during the planning process, with a focus on economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability.

He commended Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Vision 2020’ for its role in the development of the united AP. He also indicated that efforts would be made during the ‘Palle Panduga’ programmes for state development under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. District collector P Prasanthi outlined the policies for Swarnandhra-2047 and urged all departmental officials to provide detailed progress reports. In discussions about agriculture, she emphasised the need to achieve high-quality products and enhance aquaculture in the Kovvur and Nidadavolu constituencies, promoting processing and export industries. She also called for improved marketing facilities for horticultural products, and prioritised cold storage, logistics, and marketing infrastructure. Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Buchayya Chowdary emphasised the importance of public cooperation for the state’s development. MLAs Adireddy Srinivas and B Balarama Krishna were present.

CPO Appalakonda, Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, and others contributed to the dialogue on the future development strategies for the state.