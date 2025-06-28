Tourism Tech AI 2.0 Conclave: AP Star Hotels Association proposes key recommendations to CM

Vijayawada: Representatives from the AP Star Hotels Association met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, APDCC Chairman Nukala Balaji, and APTA CEO Amrapali Kata as part of the Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0. The delegation presented their suggestions on tourism development, technology utilisation, and policy implementation.

The delegation included prominent industry figures such as Prabhu Kishore (chairman, Novotel Varun Group), Gokaraju Gangaraju (chairman, Lemon Tree Premier), Malineni Rajayya (MD, Taj Vivanta), Muthavarapu Murali Krishna (MD, Fortune Murali Park), RV Swamy (President, AP Star Hotels Association), S Murthy Chitturi (General Secretary), Venkat (Vice-President), and Sharan Valluru (MD, GRT Grand Vijayawada).

During the meeting, the association highlighted the benefits of leveraging AI-powered technology and digital tools in the tourism sector to enhance service quality and strengthen operational efficiency. The Chief Minister responded positively to the idea of partnering with the industry.

A primary request from the association was to extend the full benefits of ‘Industry Status’ (including power, water, and property tax subsidies) not only to newly constructed hotels but also to existing star hotels operating in the State. While acknowledging that capital subsidies would apply only to new projects, they urged for recurring benefits to be equally applicable to all hotels.

Additionally, the association proposed that hotels be classified under the ‘Green Category’ in environmental regulations, rather than Orange or Red.

Both Chief Minister Naidu and Tourism Minister Durgesh responded favourably, assuring the delegation that their proposals would be carefully considered and addressed appropriately.

The two-day conclave was spearheaded by SP Takkar, former Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Global Foundation for Sustainable Transformation (GFST). Delegates from various sectors were divided into six thematic groups, engaging in 3-4 hour discussions. All recommendations were presented to the Chief Minister by Ajay Jain (IAS). Notably, more than 150 MoUs were signed during the conclave.

The AP Star Hotels Association affirmed its unwavering commitment to collaborate with the government to further strengthen the tourism sector in the State.