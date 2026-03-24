Trade union leaders submit representation to Union Ministers

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting rowing concerns of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), representatives of the All-Party Steel Workers’ Unions met Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma at the CMD Conference Hall of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Administrative Building here on Monday.

They appealed to the Union Ministers to resolve employee issues intervening with immediate effect. Under the leadership of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), workers presented a petition backed by 5,000 signatures, reflecting widespread unrest and dissatisfaction among employees and underlining the urgency of addressing systemic challenges affecting both the production and workers.

Trade union representatives voiced deep concern over what they described as imprudent utilisation of funds allocated by the Central government, which they believe has hindered the plant’s full-scale development. They pointed out a stark contradiction to what management had promised earlier about the production reaching 15,000 tonnes per day, but today, despite achieving 19,000 tonnes daily, the plant is struggling to pay employees’ salaries.

The trade union leaders strongly criticised the dismissal of skilled contract workers, stating that it has adversely impacted production capacity. They expressed disappointment over the declining employment opportunities for displaced families who were instrumental in the establishment of the steel plant.

The RINL management’s unilateral decision to introduce a production-linked wage system is against the welfare of the workers. Despite facing severe financial hardships, employees emphasised their continued and crucial contribution to maintaining production levels.

Further, the trade union leaders appealed to allocate Rs 10,000 crore to construct the sixth coke oven battery at the plant, expand sinter plant capacity and establish a new rolling mill, stressing that these developments are essential for achieving full production.

Responding to the concerns, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy acknowledged that the issues raised are already under consideration and called for collaborative efforts to resolve them. He also assured that Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma will visit the plant every month to review the situation and ensure progress.

Trade union representatives, including J Ayodhya Ramu, PV Ramana Murthy, KSN Rao, U Ramaswamy, Kommu Prasad, and Dokka Narsinga Rao were present.