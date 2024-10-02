  • Menu
Tragedy in Palnadu: Man Stabs Wife to Death, Injured in Accident While Fleeing

A horrific incident unfolded in Pamidipadu, Narasaraopet mandal, Palnadu district, where a man named Murali fatally stabbed his wife, Triveni, before attempting to flee.

A horrific incident unfolded in Pamidipadu, Narasaraopet mandal, Palnadu district, where a man named Murali fatally stabbed his wife, Triveni, before attempting to flee. Police suspect that an extramarital affair may have been the motive behind the murder.

While escaping, Murali was involved in a road accident and sustained severe injuries. His condition is reported to be critical. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More Stories
