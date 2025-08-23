Live
Tragic Collision on National Highway Claims Life of Woman
A devastating road accident took place on the Tallada Devarapalli National Highway near Jonnavari Gudem, in the Jangareddygudem mandal of Eluru district. A lorry collided with a couple riding a two-wheeled motorcycle, resulting in tragic consequences.
In the incident, Krishna Kumari, who was riding pillion, was thrown from the bike and subsequently crushed under the wheels of the lorry. She tragically lost her life at the scene. Her husband, who was driving, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Jangareddygudem Regional Hospital.
The body of the deceased has been transferred to the same hospital for post-mortem examination. The Jangareddygudem police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.