Tragic Crane Accident Claims Life of Teacher in Anakapalle District

A tragic incident occurred on Friday at Rajanagaram High School in Payakaraopet mandal, Anakapalle district, when a crane collapsed during construction activities, resulting in the death of 45-year-old English teacher, Joshna Bhai.

The accident took place as equipment was being lifted to the roof to facilitate the construction of an art gallery on the school's premises. As the crane collapsed, the equipment fell onto Ms Bhai, who was entering the school at the time.

Emergency services quickly transported her to Tuni Government Hospital, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries en route.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed her shock at the incident and extended her condolences to Joshna Bhai's family. She stated that she has instructed the authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Furthermore, she assured that the family would receive all necessary support during this difficult time.