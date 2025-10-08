Tragic demise of male jaguar ‘Kusha’ at SV Zoo Park

Tirupati: A male jaguar ‘Kusha’ aged about 15 years passed away at SV Zoological Park, Tirupati on Tuesday. Kusha, a cherished resident of the zoo since his transfer from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, in 2013, tragically died following an accident within his enclosure. According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred while Kusha was engaging in natural climbing behaviour, during which he became accidentally entangled.

Experts suggest that his age and the nature of the entanglement contributed to a situation from which he could not free himself. Despite the prompt intervention of the zoo’s animal-keeping staff and veterinary team, Kusha could not be revived. A detailed post-mortem conducted by pathologists at the Department of Pathology, SV Veterinary University, confirmed that the cause of death was Hypovolemic Shock and Asphyxia, consistent with traumatic entanglement.

In keeping with standard protocols, the carcass was respectfully cremated within the zoo premises in the presence of the Curator, Assistant Curator, veterinary officials, and other staff members. ‘Kusha was a magnificent animal whose presence captivated visitors for nearly a decade. His absence will be deeply felt by our staff, volunteers, and the countless visitors who adored him,” the zoo management said in a statement.