Train AP youth in AI-based industries, Lokesh urges Salesforce CEO

Vijayawada : Stating that the state government was focussing on smart governance and Artificial Intelligence(AI)-driven economy, minister for HRD, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh requested the cooperation of Salesforce AI to launch AI-skilling programmes in Andhra Pradesh. During his meeting with Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih at a synergy summit in Las Vegas, Lokesh her to prepare the work force to impart skill development among the youth for AI-based industries and become partners with educational institutions to impart hands-on training to the youth in Salesforce AI certification programmes. The minister also asked the CEO to become mentors in local start-ups and supply AI tools to them.

Lokesh made a request to Clara Shih to introduce Einstein AI to the state to improve the services of customer relationship management and cooperate with the state government for better administration through AI-powered automation.

He also requested the Salesforce CEO to explore the possibilities to become partners in smart city projects, traffic management and public safety along with urban planning.

Clara Shih said that the Salesforce is mainly focussing on AI strategy monitoring, improving offers in customer relationship management and machine learning and that the company is exercising on Einstein AI platform. Stating that the company is committed to utilising the AI services in the most responsible way in public sector projects, she Shih promised to discuss with the company partners on the Andhra Pradesh government proposals.